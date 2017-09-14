ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 68 reviews

Locktite

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Locktite
Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain.

37 people reported 341 effects
Happy 78%
Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 40%
Stress 54%
Depression 45%
Anxiety 45%
Pain 35%
Fatigue 24%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 8%
Headache 8%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

68

Lineage

First strain parent
Mt. Rainier
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Locktite

