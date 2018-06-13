Mystery Jazz is an enchanting strain with a bright and complex aroma. Created by Pat Pooler of Heroes of the Farm, Mystery Jazz is the intricate genetic marriage of Jazz (Oregon Raspberry Kush x Galactic Jack) and Mystery Machine (Scooby Snacks x Girltime). This unique combination of strains gives Mystery Jazz a bright citrus flavor intermixed with hints of rosemary and dough. The aroma is underpinned by cream and buttered crust, and subtle floral notes mingle with this strain’s lemon tart fragrance. Mystery Jazz provides enjoyable invigoration perfect for social gatherings or improving the mood.