ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Galactic Jack
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Galactic Jack

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 107 reviews

Galactic Jack

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 107 reviews

Galactic Jack

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

Effects

Show all

71 people reported 566 effects
Happy 66%
Energetic 63%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 49%
Focused 47%
Depression 33%
Stress 26%
Fatigue 22%
Anxiety 19%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

107

more reviews
write a review

Find Galactic Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Galactic Jack nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
User uploaded image of Galactic Jack
more photos

Found in

Preview for Focusing cannabis strains
Focusing cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Galactic Jack

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Galactic Jack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Galactic Jack nearby.

Most popular in