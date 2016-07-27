ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

41 reviews

Neptune OG

Neptune OG

As common for OG (“Ocean Grown”) strains, this planetary OG is a potent indica with a high THC content optimal for nighttime use. Neptune OG sets itself apart by its euphoric onset prior to the heavy, sedative effects, making it also useful for stress relief. This strain also differs from typical indicas in its earthy aroma that delivers smoothly with low expansion. An established strain within the medicinal cannabis community, Neptune OG can be appropriately described as otherworldly.

Effects

31 people reported 252 effects
Euphoric 51%
Relaxed 45%
Sleepy 41%
Focused 38%
Happy 35%
Insomnia 38%
Stress 38%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 32%
Muscle spasms 19%
Dry mouth 35%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%

Reviews

41

Avatar for TaylorMadee
Member since 2011
This high is a creeper for sure! I was sitting in the car, we rolled a blunt. Smoked it, didn't know I was high. I turned my head and looked out the car It felt like nothing was real. It feels so good. If you've ever watched the boondocks (SE3) when Granddad smokes for the first time. Ever thing fe...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dutch
Member since 2013
Very tasty. Some strong initial anxiety for 10 minutes or so, then very relaxing and enjoyable. Eliminated focus on back pain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for wizardmath
Member since 2015
3 Steps: hungry, sleepy, happy Didn't even know I was high until ate I satisfied my munchies. I didn't immediately feel sleepy so I got to enjoy the high. Got a great night'so rest 🍕🍩🍟😆😴😪😪
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FlyLeaf
Member since 2012
Geat.Shit.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for phreshzilla
Member since 2014
this strain is very nice. dense buds, lots of trichomes. definitely worth trying If youre not wanting to be very talkative and want to unwind and lounge around the house. Pacific Greens' Bogo deal can't be beat for the quality bud you get. gets ****/5* for me.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungrySleepy
Find Neptune OG nearby

Photos

Products with Neptune OG

