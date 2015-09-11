ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 9 reviews

NL5 Haze Mist

aka Northern Lights #5 Haze Mist

NL5 Haze Mist

NL5 Haze Mist by Green House Seeds is a classic sativa-dominant strain that mixes genetics from Northern Lights #5, Haze, and Kali Mist. Though primarily cerebral in effect, NL5 Haze Mist also provides a light body buzz that eases muscles into relaxation. This sativa brings a newfound vibrancy to the senses, allowing you to unlock creativity and appreciation of your surroundings. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
NL5 Haze Mist

