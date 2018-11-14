ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4 76 reviews

Nordle

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 76 reviews

Nordle

Nordle, named after Howard Marks' code word for "hashish," is a high-CBD indica cross between Afghani and Skunk. With a CBD content as high as its THC concentrations, Nordle delivers mild effects that relieve pain and muscle spasms. Nordle, which flowers in 8 to 10 weeks, produces dense, conic buds with a pungent fruity and herbal aroma.

Effects

64 people reported 491 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 43%
Uplifted 39%
Focused 29%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 42%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 23%
Inflammation 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Anxious 10%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

76

Avatar for mindspace
Member since 2015
This was my first time trying any kind of cannabis in over 10 years. I only experimented occasionally in my youth, for a year or two when I first when to college. My experiences were very mixed, but for the most part, I didn't like it. I decided to start researching cannabis use again as I've de...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GimpyTwoLegs
Member since 2014
Great medical strain. Sweet, sugary smell. Doesn't produce a strong cough. High CBD and modest/low THC levels, making it a poor choice for recreational users but a perfect choice for many medical users. The effects of this plant are amazing. It creates such a mild high that it is almost unnoticeable...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for greffon
Member since 2016
Got this strain as Argyle from Tweed as a Canadian Medical Marijuana patient. I would say that this is a great strain for starters and equally for those experienced. Experienced medical users often have a nice cheap form of medicine with high amounts of CBD, this is what stashes that section for me....
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for SkinnyKid
Member since 2017
If you're looking for a smooth Indica that's going to mellow you out, relax you, and end up putting you into a good night's sleep, this is for you. By far, my favorite CDB strain. I was reluctant to try it at first, as I was enjoying the Canna-Tsu strain, and went to pick up a bit more, only to fi...
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Nikond300
Member since 2013
Great strain! Only downside or positive side is the CBD is just as high as the THC with this strain. It's more of a body stone, bringing pain relief for me and my MS.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Nordle

