North Cal Wedding is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nor Cal OG and Wedding Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. North Cal Wedding has a pungent and skunky aroma that blends with the sweet and cake-like flavor. This strain is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us North Cal Wedding effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose North Cal Wedding when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Good Day Farm, North Cal Wedding features flavors like earthy, spicy, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of North Cal Wedding typically ranges from $30-$40. North Cal Wedding is perfect for an after-work smoke that will have you curious about what’s for dinner. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed North Cal Wedding, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

