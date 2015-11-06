ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 80 reviews

Northern Wreck

aka Northern Trainwreck

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

Relaxed 88%
Euphoric 67%
Happy 66%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 37%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 28%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Trainwreck
Northern Lights
Northern Wreck

