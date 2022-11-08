Notorious THC
Notorious THC effects are mostly calming.
Notorious THC potency is higher THC than average.
Notorious THC is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Humboldt OG and Caramel Cream. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Notorious THC is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Notorious THC effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Notorious THC when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression]. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Notorious THC features an aroma and flavor profile of chestnut, skunk, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Notorious THC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Notorious THC sensations
Notorious THC helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
