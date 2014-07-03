ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cream Caramel, named after its sweet caramel aroma, is a 90% indica cross between BlueBlack, Maple Leaf Indica, and White Rhino. Covered in a sugary coat of THC-rich resin, Cream Caramel delivers heavy, relaxing indica effects that soothe the mind and body. Though originally bred by Sweet Seeds in Spain, Royal Queen Seeds have also championed their own rendition called Royal Caramel. Early October is the finish line for outdoor Cream Caramel flowers, while indoor gardens should be harvested after a 7 to 8 week flowering period.

Relaxed 86%
Happy 56%
Sleepy 50%
Euphoric 33%
Hungry 32%
Stress 38%
Insomnia 30%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Maple Leaf Indica
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
Cream Caramel
Strain child
Black Cream Auto
child

