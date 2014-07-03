Cream Caramel, named after its sweet caramel aroma, is a 90% indica cross between BlueBlack, Maple Leaf Indica, and White Rhino. Covered in a sugary coat of THC-rich resin, Cream Caramel delivers heavy, relaxing indica effects that soothe the mind and body. Though originally bred by Sweet Seeds in Spain, Royal Queen Seeds have also championed their own rendition called Royal Caramel. Early October is the finish line for outdoor Cream Caramel flowers, while indoor gardens should be harvested after a 7 to 8 week flowering period.