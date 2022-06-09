Buy Nuketown weed near you
Flight Time Genetics of Denver crossed two old-school classics—Chernobyl and MK Ultra—to make this hybrid weed strain Nuketown. It’s got a classic, muted, old-school flavor–a bit sweet, hashy, and chocolatey. The high-THC hybrid proved versatile—whether it’s getting kill streaks in the Call of Duty map Nuketown, or just soaking up sunny rays on the beach.
