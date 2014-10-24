ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Nurse Jackie
Sativa

4.3 40 reviews

Meet your new herbal caretaker, Nurse Jackie. She's an 85/15 sativa-dominant hybrid originally bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, who crossed Jack the Ripper with Medicine Woman to create this sour lemon-flavored strain. Nurse Jackie is a dependable medicine no matter how early in the day it may be; her unencumbered, clear-headed buzz allows you to go about your day with relative ease, but novice consumers should be aware that this strain typically boasts a high THC content which can induce anxiety in some individuals. All phenotypes stretch tall, but Nurse Jackie can either lean toward the sour, rounded buds of Medicine Woman or the citrus-smelling, pointed flowers characteristic of Jack the Ripper.

Lineage

Strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
