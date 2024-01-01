NY Cheeze Cake
NY Cheeze Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cheese and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. NY Cheeze Cake has a distinctive aroma and flavor profile that is reminiscent of its namesake dessert, with hints of vanilla and cheese. NY Cheeze Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us NY Cheeze Cake effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose NY Cheeze Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Mad Scientist Genetics, NY Cheeze Cake features flavors like butter, pine, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of NY Cheeze Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. NY Cheeze Cake is a smooth smoke and a crowd favorite for its sweet and creamy taste. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed NY Cheeze Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
