NYC Sister
NYC Sister is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Haze. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. NYC Sister is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, NYC Sister features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of NYC Sister typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about NYC Sister’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed NYC Sister, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
