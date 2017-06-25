ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 17 reviews

OG Los Angeles Kush

aka LAK OG, Los Angeles Kush OG

OG Los Angeles Kush

The self-titled Original Los Angeles Kush by Los Angeles Kush is an award winning indica with a THC percentage pushing 27%.The strain’s dense lime green nugs are sticky with resin and emit a deep aroma of pine and fuel. OG LAK brings amplified indica effects that sedate and weigh on the body. This restful mental and physical state makes OG LAK an excellent night cap or good medicine for consumers suffering from insomnia and chronic pain. Utilize the Original Los Angeles Kush in the evening to get the best results from this potent indica strain.     

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

Lineage

Strain parent
King Louis XIII
parent
Strain
OG Los Angeles Kush

