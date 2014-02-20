OG Wreck, a hybrid cross between the famed OG Kush and Trainwreck, is a potent sativa-dominant strain with powerful cerebral effects and medicinal properties. Its chunky, conic buds characteristic of its OG genes are blanketed with frosty crystal trichomes, accenting the flower with a white--almost blue--hue. OG Wreck’s jolting sativa onset is preceded by a sour, skunky aroma and fruity flavor with spicy pepper undertones. This high-THC strain ushers in a variety of therapeutic effects suitable for patients treating pain, nausea, appetite loss, fatigue, depression, headaches, and stress.
