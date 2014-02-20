ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 57 reviews

OG Wreck

aka Wreck OG, Trainwreck OG, OG Trainwreck

OG Wreck

OG Wreck, a hybrid cross between the famed OG Kush and Trainwreck, is a potent sativa-dominant strain with powerful cerebral effects and medicinal properties. Its chunky, conic buds characteristic of its OG genes are blanketed with frosty crystal trichomes, accenting the flower with a white--almost blue--hue. OG Wreck’s jolting sativa onset is preceded by a sour, skunky aroma and fruity flavor with spicy pepper undertones. This high-THC strain ushers in a variety of therapeutic effects suitable for patients treating pain, nausea, appetite loss, fatigue, depression, headaches, and stress.

42 people reported 312 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 38%
Hungry 33%
Pain 38%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Wreck

