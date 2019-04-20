From Humboldt Seed Organization, OGKZ crosses a 3rd generation Zkittlez from Family Seeds with OGKB (OG Kush Breath). Dense purple buds come loaded with tasty trichomes and orange pistils. OGKZ is a great choice for extraction, making for tasty dabs. If you’re a fan of the tasty Zkittlez, try out this great cross.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
yoJB
Crowland11
Ruseo
Zamcc75
Find OGKZ nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OGKZ nearby.
Lineage
Products with OGKZ
Hang tight. We're looking for OGKZ nearby.