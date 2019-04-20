ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OGKZ

From Humboldt Seed Organization, OGKZ crosses a 3rd generation Zkittlez from Family Seeds with OGKB (OG Kush Breath). Dense purple buds come loaded with tasty trichomes and orange pistils. OGKZ is a great choice for extraction, making for tasty dabs. If you’re a fan of the tasty Zkittlez, try out this great cross.

Avatar for yoJB
Member since 2019
Lets start with the colors. The most beautiful reds yellows greens and purples can be seen in this amazing strain. The buds are perfect nuggets of glory. The smell is such an intricate blend of sou, sweet, tangy, hashy, earthy, and sophistication. Connoisseurs; put this on your list. The taste is j...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Crowland11
Member since 2020
I really enjoyed this strain. Gives a nice relaxing high without being stuck to the couch. Made me a little giggly lol.
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Ruseo
Member since 2019
Great strain. One of my current favourites. Easy to grow, easy to clone, and yields well.
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Zamcc75
Member since 2019
Great daytime smoke
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

OGKB
Zkittlez
OGKZ

