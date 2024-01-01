stock photo similar to Ogre Breath
Hybrid

Ogre Breath

Ogre Breath is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by 808 Genetics and made from a genetic cross of GMO x Meat Breath. This is a “rank and fabulous” that reeks of onions, pungent cheese, and beef. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ogre Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

