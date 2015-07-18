ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 18 reviews

One to One

aka 1:1

Named for its equal balance of THC and CBD, One to One by CBD Seeds is a stabilized hybrid bred from Amnesia Haze and a high-CBD landrace strain. Its nuanced citrus notes come out strong from the first opening of the jar until the final exhale. With effects that embrace both the mind and body, One to One delivers blissful relaxation that encourages a positive mood. One to One finishes its flowering cycle after 8 to 9 weeks, or in September for outdoor gardens.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

18

Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
One to One

Most popular in