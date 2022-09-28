Orange Herijuana
Orange Herijuana effects are mostly calming.
Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
