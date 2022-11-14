Oreo Cake
Oreo Cake effects are mostly calming.
Oreo Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oreo Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Oreo Cake sensations
Oreo Cake helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
