Papa Don
Papa Don is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Papa Don is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papa Don effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papa Don when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by West Coast Cure, Papa Don features flavors like citrus, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Papa Don typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint1. It may provide a happy and relaxing, yet focused mental state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Don, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
