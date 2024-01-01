stock photo similar to Papaya Berry Runtz
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 33%CBD

Papaya Berry Runtz

Papaya Berry Runtz is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Runtz x Papaya Bomb—infusing the enviable funk of classic Papaya with a creamier, berry twist. Papaya Berry Runtz often tests as high as 33% THC. Its buds manifest as bright green with yellowy pistils and pink accents, hidden under thick, granular trichomes. Broken open, they emit pungent notes of sweet candy, tart fruit, and a slight tarred dough base note. Bred by Purple City Genetics, this is an ideal strain for intense body tingles and relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Berry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Papaya Berry Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Papaya Berry Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Papaya Berry Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight