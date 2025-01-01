Papaya Juice is an indica-dominant cannabis strain produced by Satori Vermont from a genetic cross of Papaya x GMO. This pungent strain brings the garlic-onion funk of GMO with Papaya’s tropical sweetness, with THC to spare. Papaya Juice helps quench pain, anxiety, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.