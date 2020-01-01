Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.
