Hybrid

2 2 reviews

Paradise Circus

Paradise Circus

Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.

Reviews

2

