Peach Fuzz
Peach Fuzz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between TK91 Peach 02 and Wilson. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. With its delightful combination of fruity and earthy flavors, Peach Fuzz is a top choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and flavorful experience. Peach Fuzz boasts a moderate 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency provides a pleasant and manageable high that is perfect for various occasions. Leafly customers tell us that Peach Fuzz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's well-rounded effects make it suitable for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Fuzz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and mild pain. Its calming and mood-lifting properties can provide relief for those seeking respite from these conditions. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Peach Fuzz features flavors like sweet peach, tropical fruit, and earthy undertones. These delectable flavors contribute to its popularity among cannabis connoisseurs. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its relaxing and sedative effects. Myrcene enhances the strain's overall calming nature. The average price of Peach Fuzz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an accessible choice for a wide range of consumers. Peach Fuzz is a delightful hybrid strain that offers a harmonious blend of flavors and effects. Whether you're looking for relaxation or a mood boost, this strain has something to offer. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Fuzz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Peach FuzzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Peach Fuzz products near you
Similar to Peach Fuzz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—