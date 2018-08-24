ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Peachy Mack

Peachy Mack

Bred by Mr. Mack’s Snacks, Peachy Mack crosses the tropical terpene profile of Golden Pineapple (Golden Goat x Pineapple Kush) with Peaches and Cream to create a strain with sweet and skunky flavors, and a creamy peach, pineapple aroma. This strain is said to have an enjoyable and social buzz that is perfect to share amongst friend or to break the ice with new ones. Peachy Mack is known to have quite the cerebral sizzle, so mind your dosage while sharing this flower.  

Reviews

4

Lineage

First strain parent
Peaches and Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Pineapple
parent
Strain
Peachy Mack

