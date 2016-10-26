ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Peppermint Cookies
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Peppermint Cookies

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 55 reviews

Peppermint Cookies

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Peppermint Cookies

Peppermint Cookies is a select phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies that is grown by Goldleaf Gardens in Washington. The minty flavors and dark purple-green hues helped Peppermint Cookies take Best Hybrid at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 198 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 54%
Giggly 38%
Stress 35%
Depression 32%
Pain 22%
Headaches 9%
Inflammation 9%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

write a review

Find Peppermint Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Peppermint Cookies nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Peppermint Cookies

Products with Peppermint Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Peppermint Cookies nearby.

Most popular in