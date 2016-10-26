Peppermint Cookies is a select phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies that is grown by Goldleaf Gardens in Washington. The minty flavors and dark purple-green hues helped Peppermint Cookies take Best Hybrid at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
