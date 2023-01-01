Picasso
Picasso is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem Brulee and Garlic Banger. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Picasso is known to have an average THC content of around 15%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Picasso features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Picasso typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Picasso’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Picasso, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
