Chem Brulee
Chem Brulee is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Copper Chem and Lemon Brulee. This strain is a savory and citrusy delight that will tantalize your taste buds with its diesel and vanilla flavors. Chem Brulee is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Brulee effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Brulee when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Kanna-Wise Cannabis, Chem Brulee features flavors like diesel, vanilla, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Brulee typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is known for its light green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of resin. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Brulee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
