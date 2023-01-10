Pineapple DeVille
Pineapple DeVille potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple DeVille is a high-THC cannabis strain with parents that include Cheese, Skunk, and landrace Thai. Pineapple DeVille is a sativa hybrid, its effects reportedly include feeling energetic, uplifted, happy, and euphoric. Pineapple DeVille tests high in the terpenes terpinolene, pinene and limonene, and it can taste sweet, piney, and tropical. Pineapple DeVille tests at 24 to 27% THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.
