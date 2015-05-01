ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night. 

Effects

Happy 63%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 46%
Euphoric 40%
Stress 44%
Depression 28%
Lack of appetite 21%
ADD/ADHD 17%
Anxiety 17%
Dry mouth 25%
Dizzy 17%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 7%
Anxious 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Pineapple Haze

New Strains Alert: Blue Alien, Ray Charles, Cindy White, Pineapple Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Blue Alien, Ray Charles, Cindy White, Pineapple Haze, and More

