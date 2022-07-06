Buy Pineapple Mimosa weed near you
Pineapple Mimosa effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Mimosa is a scrumptious, sativa-dominant hybrid. Bred by Massachusetts-based Herban Cannabis Co. and Boston Farmers, this pretty and pungent cross of <a href="/strains/pineapple-chunk">Pineapple Chunk</a> and <a href="/strains/mimosa">Mimosa</a> makes the perfect addition to a summer day. Buds are big and trichome-bright with vibrant, lime-green tones, orange hairs, and the occasional purple streak. Like its parents, Pineapple Mimosa has a strong tropical aroma and flavor, both sweet and sour to the nose and mouth. After the first hit, the euphoria sets in with a hgh that makes everything seem hilarious. We don’t recommend this for those who wish to stay put or who need ample pain relief, as the effects are mostly cerebral.
