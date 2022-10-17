Pineapple Sherbet
Pineapple Sherbet effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Sherbet potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Sherbet is a slightly sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain thought to be made by crossing Pineapple Kush with Cherry Pie. Pineapple Sherbet produces mentally energizing effects while relaxing tired muscles and body aches. In large doses, a calming sensation will slowly take over your mind and body. Consumers who have smoked Pineapple Sherbert say it is a great choice as a wake and bake strain and can help you be productive or social. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, fatigue, and anxiety. In terms of flavor, you can expect loud pineapple notes back up by undertones of sweet citrus. According to growers, Pineapple Sherbet flowers into tall and fluffy buds with light and dark green foliage topped with a dusting of trichomes. This strain was originally bred by DNA Genetics.
