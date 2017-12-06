ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Hybrid

4.6 31 reviews

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt throughout Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake. Its effects are immediate and rewarding, uplifting the mind and spirit. Pineapple Trainwreck parentage provides a sharp, loud aroma that is counterbalanced by Cookie Monster’s indica-dominant effects. This strain is said to relax muscles, relieve tension, and improve mood all while offering a deliciously unique flavor and bouquet.   

Reviews

31

Avatar for xCodine
Member since 2016
This strain is one of my personal favorites. It's has a really strong euphoric feeling along with major giggles. This strain helped with my back pains and my anxiety a lot. It's also long lasting and extremely enjoyable. The taste is piney and pretty sweet on the after taste. I have tried countless ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for 2chainzofficial
Member since 2018
* smoked Lattocake which is a mix on pineapple upsidedown cake & gelato, no strain info for lattocake so I headed here* this was a fantastic strain with one of the most complex flavors ive ever smoked. Tasted of pineapple, dank, mint leaf, and a woody/earthy after taste. Definitely one to puff on fo...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
My Pineapple Upside Down Cake came from West Coast Trading Company & was Sativa dominate containing 22% THC. Full fern green buds with fire brown pistils & plenty of small crystal trichomes when i cracked the buds open. Once opened the strong scents were a sweet, fruity, tropical, pineapple & the fl...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Palouse_mo
Member since 2019
Holy smokes!! Honestly.. the body high. Good lord! First the tingles hit me like a wave, and then I felt every noise that hit my ears. It was intense.. The giggle game is strong with this strain :) I wouldn't smoke this if I needed to function or hold a serious conversation.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ServerMechanic
Member since 2014
One of the best highs I’ve had. Up there with Jack Herer and Blue Dream. Really good head high with a slight body high. Smokes great. Did t make me cough a lot. Cali Kush and KK make me cough a lot. In my top 5 for sure. I’ve sampled about 23 strains so far.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Pineapple Trainwreck
Cookie Monster
Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Most popular in