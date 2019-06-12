ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.

 

Reviews

5

Avatar for Cactusfairy
Member since 2018
got this from tweedlefarms, an family owned and operated Oregon organic hemp farm that ships to all 50 states. the resin content of this flower was INSANE. it out presses( rosin ) everything I have ever seen except for mothership. with each strain purchase a lab report and disclaimer are shipped. ...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for NJMMPreviews
Member since 2019
Alert and relaxed. Smells like its name! I really like this strain on its own in the AM with coffee. The one I have is tested at 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC so there is no “head high” with this strain. I find this one to be more of a day strain. Mixes great with THC strains. I like mixing ...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for max-dawg
Member since 2019
very smooth smoke and great smell. i use this strain to relax at night and it does the trick.
Relaxed
Avatar for Hammbone76
Member since 2018
Overall pleasant pine berry aroma filed the kitchen while decarboxilizing the hemp for making my own CBD oil for pain, inflammation and anxiety. Purchased high quality buds from Oregon supplier, Fields of Hemp, with CBD value of 18.8% and used 1 oz hemp:16 oz MCT oil in crock pot to make SUPER RELA...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 420SmokingSection
Member since 2019
I recieved the Pineberry strain from Tweedle Farms. It came vacuum sealed and in a glass jar with an Integra humidity pack. Upon opening you are immediately greeted with floral and grape scents, the care taken to manicure the buds is evident on 1st glance. This is truly an artisanal, small batch cra...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Ringo's Gift
parent
Strain
