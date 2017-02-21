ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Pink Hawaiian

aka Hawaiian Pink

Pink Hawaiian

Pink Hawaiian (also known as Hawaiian Pink) is the supposed cross of Hawaiian and Cotton Candy Kush. This sweet strain infuses the consumer with an invigorating euphoria perfect for outdoor activities and social gatherings. The terpene profile is decadent and kind to new consumers, making it a sure-fire crowd pleaser. Enjoy Pink Hawaiian throughout the day to uplift mood and encourage physical activity.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Cotton Candy Kush
parent
Strain
Pink Hawaiian

