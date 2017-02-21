Pink Hawaiian (also known as Hawaiian Pink) is the supposed cross of Hawaiian and Cotton Candy Kush. This sweet strain infuses the consumer with an invigorating euphoria perfect for outdoor activities and social gatherings. The terpene profile is decadent and kind to new consumers, making it a sure-fire crowd pleaser. Enjoy Pink Hawaiian throughout the day to uplift mood and encourage physical activity.
