ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pink Panther
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Pink Panther

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 87 reviews

Pink Panther

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 87 reviews

Pink Panther

Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.  

Effects

Show all

56 people reported 446 effects
Happy 78%
Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 46%
Hungry 30%
Stress 42%
Depression 41%
Anxiety 28%
Lack of appetite 23%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 25%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

87

Show all

Avatar for akolr
Member since 2013
My dispensary gave me an extra gram for my order, so I thought I'd try the Pink Panther after having read an article about it. Apparently, it's a rename of Etta Seeds' Pink Plant. I experienced a little couchlock, felt like I could just sit and chill without feeling like I was going to pass out and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for benjathelion
Member since 2016
This has become one of my favorite strains. I find it to have all my favorite characterisitic sativa effects without the drawback of excess nervous energy and racing thoughts which sativas sometimes induce in me. I find it uplifting, fun, playful in mood, without being overstimulating or racy. It se...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog - AgingEnt.com -- Brand: Orgrow Strain: Pink Panther Sativa-dominant Hybrid-- Potency Analysis: TTL 24.17% THC/a 19.99% CBD 0.19% THCv 22.82% -- Packaging: 6" x 1" pink plastic stickered tube Cost: $15/1 gram net weig...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for fueledbyham
Member since 2016
This strain is so great I had to write my first Leafly review about it. Got this in concentrate form and wow is it potent. Don't know where people are getting the idea that it's indica dominant. Had me writing screenplays and learning guitar for a good 3+ hours. Good strain for those who want to g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Kingly1
Member since 2014
Don't usually like sativa dominate strains but got this anyway. The smell is probably the yummiest of any bud I've ever had, the taste just like it smells. the buzz is hard hitting at first then relaxes after about 10 minutes to the happiest and most lovable high. snuggle up with someone or somethi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Pink Panther nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Panther nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Pink Panther
Strain child
Purple Pantera
child

Products with Pink Panther

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Panther nearby.

Most popular in