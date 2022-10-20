S'mores
S'mores effects are mostly calming.
S'mores potency is higher THC than average.
Smores is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of S'mores. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
S'mores sensations
S'mores helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
