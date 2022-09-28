Pink Picasso
Pink Picasso is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Candyland with OZK X. Pink Picasso produces euphoric effects that leave you feeling blissful and uplifted. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it is relaxing, but will not leave you locked to the sofa. In fact, some consumers report this strain pairs well with exercise like yoga or pilates. Pink Picasso features a smooth citrus flavor profile with undertones of earthy pine. Pink Picasso is believed to be 22% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to weed growers, the original breeder of Pink Picasso is Wonderbrett.
Pink Picasso helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
