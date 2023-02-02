Pink Taco
Pink Taco effects are mostly calming.
Pink Taco potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Taco is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pink Taco - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Pink Taco strain effects
Pink Taco strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
