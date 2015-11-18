Pluto may no longer be a planet, but that doesn’t debase the cosmic makeup of this charming indica. Debilitating sedation, commonly lamented by indica connoisseurs, is not a matter of contention for Pluto Kush, which thrives at providing instant physical relief while maintaining steady cerebral stimulation. The fluffy, soft flowers emanate a pungent aroma indicative of the strong, pleasant medicinal effects it administers.
