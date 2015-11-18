ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 26 reviews

Pluto Kush

Pluto Kush

Pluto may no longer be a planet, but that doesn’t debase the cosmic makeup of this charming indica. Debilitating sedation, commonly lamented by indica connoisseurs, is not a matter of contention for Pluto Kush, which thrives at providing instant physical relief while maintaining steady cerebral stimulation. The fluffy, soft flowers emanate a pungent aroma indicative of the strong, pleasant medicinal effects it administers.

Avatar for Budmasta'
Member since 2010
A variety of Og kush. It is said that the farther away from the sun the stronger the stain is, well I don't really care if that's true because this is one of my favorite strains. Super strong effects that allow anyone to sleep easily and manage their pain. Sleep is the best way to avoid the munch...
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Jcreer88
Member since 2014
I don't know why there's such little reviews on such a great indica strain! This bud is probably one my top favorite indica bud out there. It gives me that cerebral high then is followed by an intense body high that i can feel flow through out my body. Plus, i can still function and do what it is i ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TheFamilyStoner
Member since 2016
One of my favourite indica strains. I love the sweet, berry-like flavour it has. It puts me in a good headspace, instantly crushing my depression and directing my thoughts to a calm place. I smoke it to help me sleep, eat and calm down. It helps me feel better when I'm unwell. It also helps with my...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JoeInLA
Member since 2016
Bought an HP of this strain. Had never had it but the deal was too good. Didn’t try it till I busted open the vacuum bag. The aroma is a combination of Jack Herer’s fruitiness with skunk. It is amazing. The effects are awesome and potent. Instant sedation. Think tranquilizer dart. And this is from...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RWright
Member since 2016
I'm a lover of indica's and this didn't disappoint. For me, Pluto's onset was what you would expect of a straight indica at 28pct thc. Out of bed at 3am with pain, so decided to try pluto instead of an OG I had planned on. Wasn't disappointed with pain relief and overall total body comfort and wa...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
