Poison Fruit crosses Agent Orange with Sunset Sherbert to create this strain with a fruity terpene profile. It has citrus aromas with floral and skunky influences. The flavors are sweet and fruit-forward with berry and orange tones. Huge, dense buds are dotted with orange hairs.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
Lineage
