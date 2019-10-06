ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Poison Fruit crosses Agent Orange with Sunset Sherbert to create this strain with a fruity terpene profile. It has citrus aromas with floral and skunky influences. The flavors are sweet and fruit-forward with berry and orange tones. Huge, dense buds are dotted with orange hairs.

 

Member since 2019
Trulieve in FLA had this strain for their mini's line and I must say "WHOA". Awesome Indica dominate hybrid with heavy full body relaxation effects🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2019
This made me go to sleep!!! Not a bad thing for me. Everyone who tried it kept telling me this was an energetic strain and they were up dancing and stuff. Not me lol. Very good strong buzz. Good euphoria and overall calming. Taste very good. Tastes kind of tropical/skunky to me. Very good smoke for...
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Member since 2018
Interesting taste, almost kinda peppery/tart. A great euphoric high that made me wanna sing and dance a bit! Slept great too!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Agent Orange
Sherbert
