Pokie is an indica-dominant strain that descends from a Pure Kush and LA Confidential hybrid and a Sweet Tooth and Juicy Fruit cross. Sister to the high-CBD indica Gumbi, Pokie caters to those more concerned with a high-THC content. Its earthy chocolate flavors are met with tranquilizing effects that relax the body without too much fogginess in the mind.
