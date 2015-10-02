ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.5 15 reviews

Pokie

Pokie

Pokie is an indica-dominant strain that descends from a Pure Kush and LA Confidential hybrid and a Sweet Tooth and Juicy Fruit cross. Sister to the high-CBD indica Gumbi, Pokie caters to those more concerned with a high-THC content. Its earthy chocolate flavors are met with tranquilizing effects that relax the body without too much fogginess in the mind.

New Strains Alert: Gumbi, Pokie, Light of Jah, G13 Diesel, and More
