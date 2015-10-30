ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Poochie Love
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Poochie Love
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 16 reviews

Poochie Love

Poochie Love

Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

write a review

Find Poochie Love nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Poochie Love nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Dog Shit
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
Poochie Love

Products with Poochie Love

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Poochie Love nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More
New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More

Most popular in