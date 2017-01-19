ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Popcorn Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Popcorn Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4 77 reviews

Popcorn Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 77 reviews

Popcorn Kush

One of the lesser-known strains, many misassociate this indica-dominant hybrid with the “popcorn buds” used to describe poorer quality cannabis harvested towards the bottom of the plant. Popcorn Kush, however, is a strong strain packed into small, dense buds that resemble and taste like popcorn. Consumers rave about its potency and small body, which contradicts the large, bushy flower appearance typically analogous with high-quality cannabis. While this indica possesses some serious horsepower, its delivery is short and quick, preferential for new and experienced cannabis consumer alike.

Effects

Show all

51 people reported 374 effects
Hungry 64%
Sleepy 58%
Relaxed 54%
Happy 47%
Giggly 27%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 23%
Stress 23%
Nausea 19%
Dry eyes 41%
Dry mouth 39%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

77

Show all

Avatar for HPMI
Member since 2011
Name: POPCORN KUSH (exclusive) Dispensary: Holistic Pain Management Institute (HPMI) Grade: A- Type: Indica (close to 100% Indica) Lineage: n/a Price: $20/gram, $60/8th, $110/ quarter, $350/ ounce Looks: Dense and chunky; light green with red-orange hairs. As the bud is broken up,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for redye_jedi
Member since 2012
Behold, the famed "Popcorn Kush" picked up from HPMI. At first glance it looks pretty nice..light green and frosty. But the smell, it's pure savory. Buttered popcorn is all that comes to mind. almost 100% indica too, so prepare for the couchlock! will pick this strain up again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for jeffthekiller
Member since 2015
this strain help me sleep and eat but it also help get married
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for durpe
Member since 2014
Producer: Hank's Danks Props! Just had a nice dance with this here lass. We went all over the place quenching our curiosities. I wrote her a two page rambling research love letter in what felt like minutes. I think I love her.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for manofhippo
Member since 2018
Popcorn Kush Notes -Smell: like very sweet corn, full of terpenes such as alpha-pinene, my favorite smelling weed so far. Vaped, it gives a strong earthy scent (petrichor) -Look: Large clumpy buds with some purple color to its ends. Deep green is present along with some small orange hairs -Feel: ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Popcorn Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Popcorn Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Popcorn Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Popcorn Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

9 Things Popcorn Kush May Make You Do, According to Leafly Reviewers
9 Things Popcorn Kush May Make You Do, According to Leafly Reviewers

Most popular in