One of the lesser-known strains, many misassociate this indica-dominant hybrid with the “popcorn buds” used to describe poorer quality cannabis harvested towards the bottom of the plant. Popcorn Kush, however, is a strong strain packed into small, dense buds that resemble and taste like popcorn. Consumers rave about its potency and small body, which contradicts the large, bushy flower appearance typically analogous with high-quality cannabis. While this indica possesses some serious horsepower, its delivery is short and quick, preferential for new and experienced cannabis consumer alike.
