Deep Breath by Baked Beanz is a deep mixture of “Breath” strains. This massive genetic cross starts with Alien Breath, which is a cross of POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath). Alien Breath is then crossed with a GG4 x Mendo Breath hybrid, deepening the potent and pungent attributes native to this ancestry. This strain is a slugger, hitting the consumer hard in both effect and fragrance. The aroma is a mixture of astringent chemicals and berries that meld together to form a loud, room-filling fragrance. Its flowering cycle is between 8 and 9 weeks long.