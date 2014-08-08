ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Punky Lion
Indica

Punky Lion is a pure indica strain from Samsara Seeds that combines the strength of two other potent indicas, Chronic and Matanuska Tundra. Its dark buds have a sweet, earthy cocoa aroma, and when consumed, it induces heavily sedating effects expected from indica varieties. Punky Lion offers generously heavy yields following its 8 week flowering time indoors, or at the end of September for outdoor gardens.

Lineage

Chronic
