Hybrid

4.7 20 reviews

Purple Dog Shit

aka Purple Dog Poop

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 20 reviews

Purple Dog Shit

With a name like Purple Dog Shit, this hybrid strain sure knows how to garner attention. Its parent strain Dog Shit was named for its funky smell that some compare to dog turds, but this stain is more often described as earthy with a sweet touch of grape. Though its genetics aren’t certain, popular conjecture names Purple Urkle or another similar Purple strain as the second parent. Some Purple Dog Shit phenotypes exhibit a high level of CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid known for its ability to treat pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Tranquilizing body effects ease you into deep relaxation and a good night's sleep.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Find Purple Dog Shit nearby

Photos

Lineage

Dog Shit
Purple Urkle
Purple Dog Shit

Products with Purple Dog Shit

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More
