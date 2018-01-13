ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Purple Frost
Hybrid

4.5 11 reviews

Purple Frost

Purple Frost is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Resin Snob and produced by Samadhi Farms. This pungent cross of Obama Kush and Skunk #1 offers consumers a bouquet of diesel fuel, spices, and a round, earthy undertone. The strain’s effects are relaxing and peaceful, helping consumers shrug off stress and unwind after a long day. Purple Frost stays true to its name with buds coated in frosty trichomes atop dark purple foliage. These chill effects make it a perfect choice for consumers seeking to abate anxiety while donning a stoney glow. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Obama Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Purple Frost

